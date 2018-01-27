Watch Tiger Woods at the Farmers Insurance Open: Weekend TV and streaming schedule

Tiger Woods made his first PGA Tour cut in two years yesterday at Torrey Pines. On Saturday he'll tee off at 10:10 a.m. PST (1:10 p.m. EST) with Brandt Snedeker and Sung Kang. Wondering how and when to watch Woods live at the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday and Sunday? Try these TV, streaming and radio options (all times EST). 

SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. PGA Tour Live

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. PGA Tour Radio

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Golf Channel

4 p.m. - 7 p.m. CBS and CBSsports.com

SUNDAY

11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. PGA Tour Live

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. PGA Tour Radio

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Golf Channel

3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. CBS and CBSsports.com

