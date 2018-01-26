9 numbers to know about Tiger's second round at the Farmers

Tiger Woods is sticking around for the weekend. Woods shot a one-under 71 on Torrey Pines' North Course Friday to make the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

After his even-par 72 Thursday, he's one under for the tournament and 10 behind leader Ryan Palmer. But forget how far Woods is from the leader — he's playing meaningful weekend golf again. This alone hasn't happened in a PGA Tour event since the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

But how did Tiger get this far? Here are the numbers you need to know about his Friday at Torrey Pines.

2 — Back-nine birdies Woods made on par-5s Friday. He was even on the six par-5s he played up until then (four on Thursday, two on the front nine Friday), but he came through in a big way on the last two he saw, propelling him to the weekend.

Woods birdied two of his final three holes to make the cut at the Farmers. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

886 — Days between Tiger's last PGA Tour weekend round — Aug. 23, 2015 — and his next, Saturday.

51 — Feet of Tiger's made birdie putt on the 1st hole Friday, his 10th of the day. This bomb came just a day after he made only 34 feet, 11 inches of putts in his entire first round. His longest made putt Thursday was 4 feet, 2 inches. (The 51-footer, technically, doesn't count toward his made-putt total since it was on the fringe.)

3 — Fairways hit out of 14, which includes only one on his final nine.

1 — Perfect flop shot executed on the par-4 6th hole when he was in the rough and short-sided. Woods left himself two feet for par, made the putt and kept his hopes alive of making the cut with three holes remaining. Before he hit the shot, Nick Faldo said on the Golf Channel telecast that it was a 1-in-20 chance Woods gets it up and down.

What. A. Beauty.



Tiger Woods with a spot on flop shot. pic.twitter.com/8OgJg1hF7k — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) January 26, 2018

7/9 — Tiger's scrambling conversion rate. While he hit only nine greens in regulation, Woods did a good job of minimizing the damage with a strong short game. His chipping has been under a watchful eye for the past few years, so this was a step in the right direction.

75 — Feet Tiger two-putted from on the 9th green — his 18th hole of the day — to get to one under and make the cut for the weekend.

0 — Bunkers Tiger was in. On Thursday he was 1 for 5 on sand saves, so he did himself a favor and just avoided the sand completely on Friday.

13th — The site of his only double bogey of the week. He hit his drive way off line and had to take an unplayable. From there his approach missed left and his ensuing chip ran just off the green. He two-putted from there.