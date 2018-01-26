WATCH: Tiger drops 51-foot bomb for birdie in Round 2 at Farmers Insurance Open

The second round of the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open did not start off well for Tiger Woods, but a big putt at his 10th hole of the day could lend him some momentum.

Woods struggled through the back nine at Torrey Pines's North Course all morning Friday (he started round 2 on the 10th hole). He finished the first half at two over, thanks to a double bogey at the par-4 13th hole.

Needing a spark to begin his final nine, Woods hit a poor approach at the first hole, leaving him 51-feet from the hole. But instead of settling for his ninth par of the day, Tiger sank the monster putt for a birdie 3, adding a fist pump to celebrate. Watch the shot below.