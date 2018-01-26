WATCH: Tiger closes with birdie on final hole to make first cut in two years

An opening round of even-par 72 on Thursday made Tiger’s job a bit harder on Friday. In order to ensure he’d be around for the weekend, he would need a better showing in round two.

Thankfully, the Big Cat delivered, shooting a one-under 71 on Torrey Pines’s North Course to make the cut on the number.

The best part? He needed a clutch birdie on his final hole of the day to do it.

After his tee shot left him in the rough on the right side of the fairway, Tiger hit a good recovery iron onto the green, leaving himself a lengthy eagle putt over 70 feet.

A great lag left him within gimme-distance for birdie, and just like that, Tiger made his first cut since the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

You can watch the highlights of his final hole below.