The final round of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic had a touch of drama, but it mainly came from the player and caddie duo that finished third.

Rhein Gibson, a 31-year-old Australian, was a shot off the lead when he played the par-5 18th Wednesday, but he knocked his second into the water near the green. Davis then would have needed to chip in to force a playoff, but he didn't get the chance. A rules official told the group that they would be assessed a one-stroke penalty because Gibson's caddie, Brandon Davis, was the one who identified and picked up the ball from the hazard, a violation of Rule 18.2.

The final-hole bogey dropped Gibson from T2 to third and cost him $12,000.

Video of the shot after the drop and of Gibson throwing his putter headcover at Davis in frustration is below. Davis later said he was fired at this very moment.

Gibson took to Twitter to apologize.

Davis, through his social media channels, later explained that via Decision 26-1/9 of the Rules of Golf there should have been no penalty.

