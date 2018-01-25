The good, the bad and the ugly: 9 numbers to know about Tiger's opening round at the Farmers

Tiger Woods shot an even-par 72 to begin the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday, and he showed both promising signs and a bit of rust.

But, we also got some answers. It was his first PGA Tour start in about a year and his first tournament since the Hero World Challenge in December, an unofficial event on a course that's far from a treacherous test. Thursday was our first chance to see Woods compete on a big-boy golf course.

While you can find Alan Shipnuck's story on Woods's day here, below are the numbers you need to know about Woods's round. And, just like Woods's play at Torrey, some are good, while others are far from it.

314 — Tiger's average driving distance in Round 1, which tied for ninth among the field.

4 — Strokes better Woods shot on the South Course this year compared to last year (76).

4'2" — Distance of the longest putt Woods made on Thursday. He knocked this in for par on the 2nd hole, but he had little luck holing putts outside of it. Woods nearly drained a 52-foot eagle putt on the 6th, but settled for a kick-in birdie. His 34 feet, 11 inches of made putts was the worst among those who played the South Course.

Woods hit some good lag putts on Thursday, but he struggled to hole many putts. Getty Images

316 — Distance Woods hit his drive — straight down the middle of the fairway — on the par-4 12th … despite dropping his club in disgust after he made contact.

8 — Fairways hit out of 14.

3 — Bogeys made by Woods, all of which came when he failed to make sand saves.

14th — Woods's Strokes Gained: Off the tee ranking (0.763) among the field, his best finish in any Strokes Gained category.

8 — Greens hit in regulation on the back nine, after he hit just four in regulation on the front side.

1 — Times Woods has missed the cut at Torrey Pines, which happened last year when he shot 76-72. He'll likely need to shoot under par to have a chance, although the North Course historically plays easier than the South.