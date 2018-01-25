Farmers Insurance Open Live Blog: Follow Tiger Woods's second round

Tiger Woods is making his return to the PGA Tour this week at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Woods has previously won eight times at Torrey Pines, and he is coming off an encouraging performance at the Hero World Challenge in December.

Woods got off to a steady if unremarkable start in the first round on Thursday, shooting an even-par 72. Can he put together a strong round on day 2 to make the cut and get into contention? Follow his entire round below.

