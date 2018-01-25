WATCH: Tiger drops club in disgust after ... hammering near-perfect drive?!

@PGA Tour Twitter
By Josh Berhow
Thursday, January 25, 2018

Tiger Woods has returned to the PGA Tour, and judging by his reaction to his drive on the 12th hole, he has high expectations for himself.

Woods stood on the tee on the 503-yard par-4 12th hole on Torrey Pines's South Course Thursday, unleashed a big swing and … dropped his club in disgust and let out a loud groan.

But Woods had little to be bummed about. His drive found the middle of the fairway and traveled 316 yards. Even Tiger had to laugh at himself afterwards. Check out the drive below.

