Playing in his first official PGA Tour round in a year, Tiger Woods nearly brought the house down on the 16th hole at Torrey Pines, coming just a few inches from an ace.

Woods was 1 over on his round at the long, 223-yard par-3 when he tossed in a smooth iron to the green, let it release and watched his ball roll right past the jar. From his perspective, the ball was tracking the entire way. Even broadcaster Peter Kostis was cheering it on, "Get in! Get in!"

But, alas, it didn’t get in. Tiger's ball came to rest just eight inches from the hole, the closest of any player in the field to that point Thursday. He would tap in for birdie to move back to even par for the day. Check out the video of his shot below.