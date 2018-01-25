Jim Nantz says Tony Romo to receive exemption into PGA Tour event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tony Romo's prowess as a football broadcaster for CBS Sports has led to speculation that the network might also invite him into the booth for a golf broadcast.

But Jim Nantz said Wednesday that Romo, who is a near-scratch golfer, is actually planning to appear at a Tour event in a different capacity: as a competitor.

"He’s going to play in a Tour event," Nantz told GOLF.com’s Jessica Marksbury at the PGA Merchandise Show. "He’s going to get an exemption in the next — let’s just say two months. So he’s going to put it out there on the line."

Nantz also addressed Marksbury about Romo's rumored future in the golf broadcast booth. Speculation has surrounded whether the CBS football broadcasting tandem would reunite on the network's golf coverage, but Nantz said that's no sure thing.

Romo is an avid golfer and will get a chance to prove his mettle against the world's best, according to announcing partner Jim Nantz. Getty Images

"There’s been a lot of talk swirling that he would come join the CBS golf group, but there’s nothing on that that’s final right now," he said.

As for Romo’s prospects on the course? Nantz emphasized the former Cowboy star’s immersion in the game.

"He’s a golf fanatic," Nantz said. "He actually carries a putter with him on the road, even up into the booth. Sometimes I see him over in the corner, he’s practicing his stroke as we’re in commercial and he’s all in on the sport."

NBA superstar Steph Curry received an exemption to tee it up against the pros last year, but his appearance came at the Web.com tour's Ellie Mae Classic, where he missed the cut by 11 shots. The PGA Tour giving out an exemption to a player like Romo has less precedent.

So where will Romo's on-course Tour debut come? That's anyone’s guess. Romo wouldn’t be able to receive an exemption into upcoming WGC events — and an invitation to Augusta seems unlikely — so here are some upcoming possibilities:

Feb. 8-11 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Feb. 22-25 Genesis Open

Feb 15-18 Honda Classic

Mar. 8-11 Valspar Championship

Mar. 15-18 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Mar. 22-25 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship

Mar. 29-Apr. 1 Houston Open

Romo's most recent competitive golf appearance came when he tried to advance through U.S. Open qualifying last May. Romo shot 3-over 75 and missed advancing by six shots.