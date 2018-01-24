WATCH: Tiger birdies first hole of Farmers Pro-Am; round updates

Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour at this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which is also the site of his last Tour start, when he missed the cut at Torrey in 2017.
But there is (slightly) more optimism regarding Woods's game this year, and as always there's a ton of buzz surrounding the 14-time major winner’s return.
He started his pro-am round at 6:40 a.m. local time on the North Course on Wednesday and got off to a hot start, stuffing his approach on the par-4 opener and making birdie.
One hole.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2018
One birdie. @TigerWoods birdied his opening hole in the @FarmersInsOpen pro-am. pic.twitter.com/OeIC9EdIIl
Tiger walking up the first with Tour commish Jay Monahan, who is likely the happiest man on the property this week. #TheGOATIsBack— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018
Even fellow players excited to watch Tiger early this morning. Top college stud Norman Xiong from Oregon (who is playing this week) out here. “Wouldn’t miss it!”— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018
First chip alert— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018
Chipping off much easier grass than the Bahamas. Nips one to 4 feet.
After rolling in par putt @TigerWoods -1 thru 2 in pro-am— George Savaricas (@GeorgeSavaricas) January 24, 2018
After flying his tee shot on Par 3 3rd on North course pin high and rolling off green @TigerWoods with another solid chip shot to 5FT pic.twitter.com/VaGtZNB7Bs— George Savaricas (@GeorgeSavaricas) January 24, 2018
Looking good, Tiger. pic.twitter.com/VQynbB1r79— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 24, 2018
Three missed greens in four holes but never more than a few feet off. Ain’t concerned.— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018
Another missed green and another chip within 5FT for @tigerwoods on 4 where he misses par putt and makes bogeys, he’s now E thru 4— George Savaricas (@GeorgeSavaricas) January 24, 2018
Not exactly Position A on this par 5: pic.twitter.com/D3xUTaQoTP— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018
For those curious:— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018
-1 thru 6 holes. Both of his birdies have come after stiffing his approach.
No “yippy stuff” around the greens. Actually playing a nice variety of shots — high, low, spinny, soft. https://t.co/QkrhJjo6jd— GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018