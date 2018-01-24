WATCH: Tiger birdies first hole of Farmers Pro-Am; round updates

7:50 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Expectations for Tiger Woods, will Phil or Tiger win more down the line?
The Tour Confidential team asks what expectations are reasonable for Tiger Woods during his comeback as well as who will win more tournaments over the next few years: Tiger or Phil?
By GOLF WIRE
Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour at this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which is also the site of his last Tour start, when he missed the cut at Torrey in 2017.

But there is (slightly) more optimism regarding Woods's game this year, and as always there's a ton of buzz surrounding the 14-time major winner’s return.

He started his pro-am round at 6:40 a.m. local time on the North Course on Wednesday and got off to a hot start, stuffing his approach on the par-4 opener and making birdie.

MORE: Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV schedule

Check out highlights from his round below. We'll keep this post updated as Woods's day progresses.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN