WATCH: Tiger birdies first hole of Farmers Pro-Am; round updates

Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour at this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which is also the site of his last Tour start, when he missed the cut at Torrey in 2017.

But there is (slightly) more optimism regarding Woods's game this year, and as always there's a ton of buzz surrounding the 14-time major winner’s return.

He started his pro-am round at 6:40 a.m. local time on the North Course on Wednesday and got off to a hot start, stuffing his approach on the par-4 opener and making birdie.

Check out highlights from his round below. We'll keep this post updated as Woods's day progresses.

Tiger walking up the first with Tour commish Jay Monahan, who is likely the happiest man on the property this week. #TheGOATIsBack — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018

Even fellow players excited to watch Tiger early this morning. Top college stud Norman Xiong from Oregon (who is playing this week) out here. “Wouldn’t miss it!” — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018

First chip alert



Chipping off much easier grass than the Bahamas. Nips one to 4 feet. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018

After rolling in par putt @TigerWoods -1 thru 2 in pro-am — George Savaricas (@GeorgeSavaricas) January 24, 2018

After flying his tee shot on Par 3 3rd on North course pin high and rolling off green @TigerWoods with another solid chip shot to 5FT pic.twitter.com/VaGtZNB7Bs — George Savaricas (@GeorgeSavaricas) January 24, 2018

Three missed greens in four holes but never more than a few feet off. Ain’t concerned. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018

Another missed green and another chip within 5FT for @tigerwoods on 4 where he misses par putt and makes bogeys, he’s now E thru 4 — George Savaricas (@GeorgeSavaricas) January 24, 2018

Not exactly Position A on this par 5: pic.twitter.com/D3xUTaQoTP — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018

For those curious:



-1 thru 6 holes. Both of his birdies have come after stiffing his approach. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 24, 2018