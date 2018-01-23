WATCH: Tiger's slo-mo swing in his first practice round at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods hits a drive during his practice round Tuesday prior to the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open.
By Kevin Cunningham
Tuesday, January 23, 2018

As everyone knows by now having been reminded repeatedly since the announcement, Tiger Woods makes his return to the PGA Tour this week at the Farmers Insurance Open (Thursday, 1:40 p.m. ET) at Torrey Pines outside of San Diego, a course that Woods has won tournaments at eight times as a pro.

Tour & News
There's no place like Torrey: In his return to the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods will lean on decades of local knowledge

On Tuesday, Tiger hit the range when it was still dark out. He followed that session with a practice round alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day on the South Course at Torrey, the site of Woods's most recent major championship victory at the 2008 U.S. Open.

You can watch slo-mo videos of Tiger's swing from Tuesday, as well as other social media reactions to Tiger's first practice day below.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN