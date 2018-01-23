WATCH: Tiger's slo-mo swing in his first practice round at Torrey Pines

As everyone knows by now having been reminded repeatedly since the announcement, Tiger Woods makes his return to the PGA Tour this week at the Farmers Insurance Open (Thursday, 1:40 p.m. ET) at Torrey Pines outside of San Diego, a course that Woods has won tournaments at eight times as a pro.

On Tuesday, Tiger hit the range when it was still dark out. He followed that session with a practice round alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day on the South Course at Torrey, the site of Woods's most recent major championship victory at the 2008 U.S. Open.

You can watch slo-mo videos of Tiger's swing from Tuesday, as well as other social media reactions to Tiger's first practice day below.

Tiger is back to work. And early. Sun has barely risen at Torrey Pines. Woods returns to the PGA Tour this week for the first time in a year. https://t.co/T6jNPAMDAK pic.twitter.com/jwXkhqQBXW — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) January 23, 2018

Tiger sighting on the range! pic.twitter.com/rcJYLCes7R — Morning Drive (@GCMorningDrive) January 23, 2018

Tiger hitting his second on Torrey's Par 5 14th. He came up a little short of three green https://t.co/xhogDvICTg pic.twitter.com/PExrke4dlI — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) January 23, 2018

Got to think there might be a few more people watching in a few days... @TigerWoods @JDayGolf pic.twitter.com/zkHD4uFrSZ — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) January 23, 2018