Jon Rahm passes Jordan Spieth in world ranking, rises to No. 2

7:50 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Expectations for Tiger Woods, will Phil or Tiger win more down the line?
The Tour Confidential team asks what expectations are reasonable for Tiger Woods during his comeback as well as who will win more tournaments over the next few years: Tiger or Phil?
By Kevin Cunningham
Monday, January 22, 2018

It was a big weekend for Jon Rahm, who got 2018 off to the right start with a sudden death playoff victory at the CareerBuilder Challenge. Rahm's second-career PGA Tour win didn't just earn him $1,062,000, it also vaulted him into the best world ranking of his career.

The rankings points he collected at the CareerBuilder drove his average up to 9.5876, good enough to surpass Jordan Spieth to become No. 2 in the world. The young Spaniard is about 1.2 points away from No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

"It's hard to believe, to be honest, passing Jordan Spieth, three-time major champion," Rahm said after his round. "I only have two wins and he's got 10-plus, right? I never thought I was going to be at this point in my life right now."

Jon Rahm reacts to his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge.

Rounding out the top 5 are 2017 Player of the Year Justin Thomas at No. 4, and Hideki Matsuyama at 5. You can see a full list of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking below.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN