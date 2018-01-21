Jon Rahm birdies fourth playoff hole to win CareerBuilder Challenge

Is Jon Rahm the future of European golf?
By AP NEWS
Sunday, January 21, 2018

LA QUINTA, Calif. — Jon Rahm beat Andrew Landry with a 12-foot birdie putt on the fourth hole of a playoff in the CareerBuilder Challenge.

In fading light Sunday on the Stadium Course at PGA West, Rahm finished off Landry for his second PGA Tour title and fourth worldwide victory in a year. The 23-year-old Spaniard will jump from third to second in the world ranking.

Rahm overcame surprising par-5 problems in regulation to shoot 5-under 67. Landry forced the playoff with an 11-foot birdie putt on 18 for a 68. They finished at 22-under 266.

Rahm missed a chance to win on the first extra trip down the 18th when his 9-foot birdie try slid left, and on the second, Landry's 8-footer to end it went by to the right. They missed long birdie tries on the third extra hole, the par-4 10th.

Jon Rahm picked up his second career PGA Tour win on Sunday, and he returns to the site of his first career Tour victory, Torrey Pines, to defend his title next week.

