WATCH: Rory chip-in, third-round 65 has him one shot off the lead in Abu Dhabi

McIlroy sits at 16 under, one shot off the lead.
By Dylan Dethier
Saturday, January 20, 2018

It's nice to have Rory back.

The leaderboard in Abu Dhabi is stacked heading to the final round and headlined by the man in third, playing his first competitive golf of 2018 and looking every bit in midseason form. Although McIlroy did finally make his first bogey of the week on No. 15 (after 50 holes) he rebounded with an electric moment on No. 17, which you can see below.

Another birdie on the par-5 18th put the finishing touches on McIlroy's splendid 65, leaving the Northern Irishman one shot back of Ross Fisher and Thomas Pieters heading to Sunday.

