Rory's 65 leaves him one shot behind leaders Fisher, Pieters in Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy is going to play a lot of golf
Rory McIlroy announced an ambitious pre-Master's schedule. What should we read from the heavy workload?
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy fired a 7-under 65 Saturday in the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to sit one shot behind leaders Ross Fisher and Thomas Pieters.
Getty Images
Northern Ireland’s McIlroy is on 16-under 200 overall with the former world No. 1 playing his first event since October.
England’s Fisher also shot a 65, while overnight leader Pieters added a 67 to reach 17-under 199 on a low-scoring day in the absence of any wind at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course.
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson (68) is five shots behind the leaders.
Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood (67) was tied fourth on 201 with Matthew Fitzpatrick, whose 9-under 63 is the lowest round of the tournament so far.
Getty Images
Although McIlroy finally made his first bogey of the week on No. 15 (after 50 holes) he rebounded with an electric moment on No. 17.