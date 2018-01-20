Rory's 65 leaves him one shot behind leaders Fisher, Pieters in Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy is going to play a lot of golf
Rory McIlroy announced an ambitious pre-Master's schedule. What should we read from the heavy workload?
By AP NEWS
Saturday, January 20, 2018

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy fired a 7-under 65 Saturday in the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to sit one shot behind leaders Ross Fisher and Thomas Pieters.

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy is on 16-under 200 overall with the former world No. 1 playing his first event since October.

England’s Fisher also shot a 65, while overnight leader Pieters added a 67 to reach 17-under 199 on a low-scoring day in the absence of any wind at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course.

WATCH: Rory chip-in, third-round 65 has him one shot off the lead in Abu Dhabi

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson (68) is five shots behind the leaders.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood (67) was tied fourth on 201 with Matthew Fitzpatrick, whose 9-under 63 is the lowest round of the tournament so far.

Matthew Fitzpatrick's 9-under 63 is low round of the week.

