Rickie, Rahm, Rose, Hideki, Phil join Tiger in final Farmers Insurance Open field

Four of the world's top seven will tee it up at next week's Farmer's Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

They're sure to be overshadowed, though, by the event's headliner: World No. 647 Tiger Woods.

Friday was the final day to commit to the event, and an impressive list of pros will be in the field. Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler will all be there. So, too, will major champions like Phil Mickelson and Jason Day.

The golf world will have to wait until Tuesday's tee time release to find out which of the other marquee names will join Woods in his first round pairing. His playing partners haven't much mattered there in the past, as Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines. But this is a new era, and the 14-time major champ will look to improve on last season's missed cut at the Farmers.

