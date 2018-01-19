Rory McIlroy eagles 18 to shoot 66 in Abu Dhabi, then delivers a birthday cake to Tommy Fleetwood

2:09 | Tour & News
Rory McIlroy is going to play a lot of golf
Rory McIlroy announced an ambitious pre-Master's schedule. What should we read from the heavy workload?
By Dylan Dethier
Friday, January 19, 2018

It was a busy day for Rory McIlroy in Abu Dhabi.

First there was the golf. McIlroy outdid his first-round 69 with another bogey-free day on Friday, capped off with a spectacular finishing hole. He hit a long iron from 249 yards out and poured in the 25-footer for eagle, capping off a round of 66 that left him in 6th place at 9 under.

 

Then came the real work: McIlroy interrupted playing partner Tommy Fleetwood’s press conference to deliver a chocolate cake. Quite thoughtful, really: Friday was Fleetwood’s 27th birthday.

 

"I actually baked this before we teed off," McIlroy said, grinning as Dustin Johnson looked on in the background.

"I'm going to cut it for you," McIlroy added as he took the cake back, allowing Fleetwood to finish the presser.

"You can have a piece if you want," Fleetwood offered generously.

No word on what happened to the cake, though: Fleetwood's later tweet suggested he hadn't gotten a slice.

 

 

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN