It was a busy day for Rory McIlroy in Abu Dhabi.

First there was the golf. McIlroy outdid his first-round 69 with another bogey-free day on Friday, capped off with a spectacular finishing hole. He hit a long iron from 249 yards out and poured in the 25-footer for eagle, capping off a round of 66 that left him in 6th place at 9 under.

"Welcome back Rory!"



McIlroy eagles the 18th to finish at 9 under par pic.twitter.com/1QKT60ykZy — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 19, 2018

Then came the real work: McIlroy interrupted playing partner Tommy Fleetwood’s press conference to deliver a chocolate cake. Quite thoughtful, really: Friday was Fleetwood’s 27th birthday.

Great competitors, good friends.



Birthday boy @TommyFleetwood1 receives a cake from @McIlroyRorypic.twitter.com/IIpQlzhhab — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 19, 2018

"I actually baked this before we teed off," McIlroy said, grinning as Dustin Johnson looked on in the background.

"I'm going to cut it for you," McIlroy added as he took the cake back, allowing Fleetwood to finish the presser.

"You can have a piece if you want," Fleetwood offered generously.

No word on what happened to the cake, though: Fleetwood's later tweet suggested he hadn't gotten a slice.