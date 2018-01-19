It was a busy day for Rory McIlroy in Abu Dhabi.
First there was the golf. McIlroy outdid his first-round 69 with another bogey-free day on Friday, capped off with a spectacular finishing hole. He hit a long iron from 249 yards out and poured in the 25-footer for eagle, capping off a round of 66 that left him in 6th place at 9 under.
"Welcome back Rory!"— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 19, 2018
McIlroy eagles the 18th to finish at 9 under par pic.twitter.com/1QKT60ykZy
Then came the real work: McIlroy interrupted playing partner Tommy Fleetwood’s press conference to deliver a chocolate cake. Quite thoughtful, really: Friday was Fleetwood’s 27th birthday.
Great competitors, good friends.— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 19, 2018
Birthday boy @TommyFleetwood1 receives a cake from @McIlroyRorypic.twitter.com/IIpQlzhhab
"I actually baked this before we teed off," McIlroy said, grinning as Dustin Johnson looked on in the background.
"I'm going to cut it for you," McIlroy added as he took the cake back, allowing Fleetwood to finish the presser.
"You can have a piece if you want," Fleetwood offered generously.
No word on what happened to the cake, though: Fleetwood's later tweet suggested he hadn't gotten a slice.
Where did you put this cake? Hopefully in the fridge for tomorrow https://t.co/NNNTl5lfEa— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) January 19, 2018