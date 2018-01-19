Check out the new (187,000 square foot!) PGA Tour headquarters

PGA Tour HQ isn't moving far from its current location — but it's getting a major upgrade.

Renderings published by Architectural Digest take us inside (and outside) the new 187,000 square foot structure, which was designed by Foster + Partners. The high-profile architectural firm has designed headquarters for an impressive list of clients including Apple, Bloomberg, Hearst and McLaren.

The headquarters will remain in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., but the new facility will be better equipped to support the expanding Tour, according to commissioner Jay Monahan. He cited trying to reach an increasingly diverse global fan base and staying up-to-date in business, media, and technology as benefits to the new site.

The open layout will allow for a non-hierarchical dynamic, according to planners. Foster + Partners

"Moving forward with this beautiful new global home in Ponte Vedra Beach will allow for more creative, efficient collaboration among our staff and partners, and will set us on the right path toward achieving our goals as an organization," he said.

The expansive three-story building will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and be surrounded by a natural lake, echoing the island green at No. 17 at nearby TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course.

The move to the new headquarters is expected to happen in 2020.