Jim Nantz wants to announce a U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

Still on Jim Nantz's bucket list after decades in the broadcast business? Calling a U.S. Open, especially one that takes place at Pebble Beach near his home in California.

In an interview with SI's Richard Deitsch for his podcast on sports media, Nantz discussed his career goals and said that calling the U.S. Open is tops among things he hasn't yet crossed off. He said he was disappointed not to be involved with the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble, although he greatly respects Fox Sports' efforts since 2015 on coverage of the USGA event:

"The U.S. Open is going to drop into my front yard here about 18 months at Pebble Beach and Fox is going to come in here and do it. Mark Loomis is a fantastic producer. I visited with him here at Pebble...I have a great regard for what they have been able to build from scratch. I will be on the sidelines just watching it, but it’s going to be a little hurtful to be honest. The U.S. Open is taking place steps from my door and I won’t be able to say I got to do that one on my bucket list."

Nantz has worked for CBS since 1985, covering football, basketball and golf.

Pebble Beach will host the U.S. Open again in 2027.