Brooks Koepka announces injury leave, citing partially torn tendon in his left wrist

5:25 | Tour & News
Brooks Koepka talks about his career-defining year
Koepka talks about how 2017, while vaulting him into the limelight, has not changed the "laid back" and "chill" guy that he worked hard to become. He also recounts his favorite moments from his U.S. Open win and the importance of playing the weekend.
By Kiley Bense
Friday, January 19, 2018

Brooks Koepka seems to have finally gotten an answer to his questions about the pain plaguing his left wrist, and the news wasn't what he was hoping to hear.

The 2017 U.S. Open champion first noticed pain in his wrist at the Hero World Challenge in December, and today announced that he will be out of action for recovery at least until the Masters in April with a partially torn tendon. 

In Hawaii, at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Koepka finished last in the field of 34. He had trouble in his start before that as well, the Hero World Challenge, where he also finished last. “It’s like someone’s jabbing a knife in my wrist or hand,” Koepka said in Hawaii. “It’s not fun. Nobody can come up with an answer.”

Doctors recommended 8 to 12 weeks of rest and therapy to repair the partial tear. Koepka said he didn't know what had caused the injury. 

Brooks Koepka was struggling with a wrist injury at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
Getty Images

 

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN