Brooks Koepka announces injury leave, citing partially torn tendon in his left wrist

Brooks Koepka seems to have finally gotten an answer to his questions about the pain plaguing his left wrist, and the news wasn't what he was hoping to hear.

The 2017 U.S. Open champion first noticed pain in his wrist at the Hero World Challenge in December, and today announced that he will be out of action for recovery at least until the Masters in April with a partially torn tendon.

In Hawaii, at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Koepka finished last in the field of 34. He had trouble in his start before that as well, the Hero World Challenge, where he also finished last. “It’s like someone’s jabbing a knife in my wrist or hand,” Koepka said in Hawaii. “It’s not fun. Nobody can come up with an answer.”

Doctors recommended 8 to 12 weeks of rest and therapy to repair the partial tear. Koepka said he didn't know what had caused the injury.