Moving on: Tiger Woods's former swing coach has a new job

By Dylan Dethier
Thursday, January 18, 2018

Tiger Woods's former swing coach has found a new job.

Chris Como, who worked with Woods in a "swing consultant" role from November 2014 until December 2017, has joined Dallas National Golf Club as its director of instruction, as first reported by Dallas Morning News.

Dallas National is Jordan Spieth’s home course.

Woods announced his split from Como in December, writing in a note on Twitter his intention to go forward on his own. "I’m grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him," Woods wrote.

Chris Como and Woods at the 2015 Masters.

Getty Images

Como was optimistic about Woods’s game going forward in a statement he released to GOLF.com after the split.

"Tiger is ready to have an incredible next run in his career," Como said. "I’m eager to watch what will be one of the most exciting sports comebacks of all time. I will continue to be a close friend and resource to him and am extremely excited about Tiger's future, the golf industry and for the fans of golf." 

Como has been named to GOLF Magazine’s list of Top 100 Teachers every year since 2013. Before the move to Dallas National, Como worked at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, Texas. 

Dallas National recently made headlines it hosted a star-studded group that included Spieth, Steph Curry and President Obama.

