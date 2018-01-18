WATCH: 13-year-old with awesome swing knocks it inside Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood

Oscar Murphy didn't feel the pressure on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.
@EuropeanTour Twitter
By Josh Berhow
Thursday, January 18, 2018

Not every 13-year-old has the game to play on the big stage. But not every 13-year-old is Oscar Murphy.

Oscar, a 6 handicap, got to tee off alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson and his favorite golfer, Rory McIlroy, while competing in the Beat the Pro Challenge during the first round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Thursday.

And, of course, sweet-swinging Oscar flushed a 3-wood on the 177-yard par-3 15th and knocked his ball on the green and inside Fleetwood and Johnson.

"I played it a bit off the front foot, hit a 3-wood and it was perfect," Oscar said.

Fleetwood, who is tied for the first-round lead after his six-under 66, was among those impressed.

"The pin was tucked on the right and he hit this 3-wood that just faded into the pin — unbelievable shot," he said. "Me and Rory both said we don't even have that shot in our locker. We don't have it."

Check out Oscar's shot below.

