Sun Mountain is making it even easier to stay connected while you're on the course.

The company announced that two of its top-selling golf bags will soon be "supercharged" — that is, equipped with two external USB ports that connect to portable power packs. One of the two USB ports is "rapid-charging," meaning it can recharge multiple devices at the same time.

The Supercharged C-130 cart bag will be available in June with a retail price of $279.99, while the Supercharged 4.5 carry bag will debut in August for $249.99. Both bags will be available in three colorways: black, navy/white/red, and desert camo.

The development comes at a time when more and more golfers are interested in streaming content throughout their rounds, whether its music, GPS-based yardage apps, or simply internet browser windows to check scores and news updates.

Two of Sun Mountain's top-selling golf bags will now be equipped with USB ports connected to power packs, so you can charge your mobile device on the golf course. Courtesy of Sun Mountain



