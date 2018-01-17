Power up! These Sun Mountain golf bags charge your phone while you play

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Sun Mountain is making it even easier to stay connected while you're on the course.

The company announced that two of its top-selling golf bags will soon be "supercharged" — that is, equipped with two external USB ports that connect to portable power packs. One of the two USB ports is "rapid-charging," meaning it can recharge multiple devices at the same time.   

The Supercharged C-130 cart bag will be available in June with a retail price of $279.99, while the Supercharged 4.5 carry bag will debut in August for $249.99. Both bags will be available in three colorways: black, navy/white/red, and desert camo.

The development comes at a time when more and more golfers are interested in streaming content throughout their rounds, whether its music, GPS-based yardage apps, or simply internet browser windows to check scores and news updates.

For more information, visit sunmountain.com.

Two of Sun Mountain's top-selling golf bags will now be equipped with USB ports connected to power packs, so you can charge your mobile device on the golf course.

Courtesy of Sun Mountain

  
 

