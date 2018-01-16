Top Golf News of the Day 011618

Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Would peak Tiger Woods be as dominant in 2018 as he was in his prime?
Alligator and python battle it out at Florida golf club
Things got personal between an alligator and a python at one private Florida course last week. The alligator seemed to come away victorious.
Letters from T Bone: The Grammy-winning musician T Bone Burnett reflects on Hogan, Jenkins and the solitary joys of golf
Award-winning musician, producer and songwriter T Bone Burnett shares his love for the solitude of the golf course.
What exactly is a flat T-wave? A cardiologist explains Rory McIlroy's heart condition
Dr. Tomaselli emphasized that he could not comment specifically on McIlroy’s case. But based on what has been revealed so far, he seconded what McIlroy himself has said: It doesn’t sound like a cause for serious worry.
The Modern Body: How a fitness revolution on Tour has fueled physical evolution
Players hit the ball further than they ever have before. Sure, you could blame the equipment. Or, you could look at the muscles, bones and overall makeup of the actor swinging that equipment.
Healthy Rory McIlroy hopeful increased preparation in 2018 will lead to wins
McIlroy revealed a new plan for tournament preparation and, although he expects a 'big learning curve,' he declared himself fit and ready for the upcoming season.
Life is good for President Obama, who teed it up with two GOATs over the holiday weekend
It looks like someone is enjoying his time outside of the Oval Office. President Barack Obama, ever the avid golfer, had quite the playing partners the past few days.