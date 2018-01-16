Nick Saban part of new ownership group at Georgia's exclusive Waterfall Club

Nick Saban seems to like owning Georgia.

Just a week after his Alabama football team beat the Bulldogs 26-23 for his sixth national championship, Nick Saban has joined the ownership group of an exclusive Georgia golf club, according to a report from AL.com.

The Waterfall Club sits in the mountains of northeast Georgia and overlooks Lake Burton, where Saban has a lake house. The legendary coach spends part of every offseason at the home and plays regularly at the club.

Saban isn’t the only football coach in the new five-man ownership group: another is Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, an avid golfer who has a house on the same lake.

Previous owner Terry Stiles died in September, and the Stiles family continues to maintain a stake in the course but sold off a portion of its interest to the new owners.

The Waterfall Club's "North Georgia Golf Club" is an 6,758-yard mountain-style golf course designed by Scott Pool. The club also features a mountain lodge restaurant and 50,000 square-foot sports facility. The club gets its name from the course's centerpiece: the tee box on the 2nd hole sits atop a 210-foot waterfall with the green 186 yards below.