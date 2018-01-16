Nick Saban part of new ownership group at Georgia's exclusive Waterfall Club

1:06 | Tour & News
Justin Thomas: What It's Like to Play Golf with Nick Saban
By Dylan Dethier
Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Nick Saban seems to like owning Georgia.

Just a week after his Alabama football team beat the Bulldogs 26-23 for his sixth national championship, Nick Saban has joined the ownership group of an exclusive Georgia golf club, according to a report from AL.com.

The Waterfall Club sits in the mountains of northeast Georgia and overlooks Lake Burton, where Saban has a lake house. The legendary coach spends part of every offseason at the home and plays regularly at the club.

Saban isn’t the only football coach in the new five-man ownership group: another is Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, an avid golfer who has a house on the same lake.

Tour & News
Nick Saban surprises Justin Thomas by actually answering congratulatory phone call after Alabama win

Previous owner Terry Stiles died in September, and the Stiles family continues to maintain a stake in the course but sold off a portion of its interest to the new owners.

The Waterfall Club's "North Georgia Golf Club" is an 6,758-yard mountain-style golf course designed by Scott Pool. The club also features a mountain lodge restaurant and 50,000 square-foot sports facility. The club gets its name from the course's centerpiece: the tee box on the 2nd hole sits atop a 210-foot waterfall with the green 186 yards below.

Georgia's Waterfall Club features some breathtaking views, including this picture taken from atop the second hole.
Waterfall Club

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN