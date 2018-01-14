Labor dispute between Golf Channel, live tournament technicians union to 'significantly impact' Sunday telecasts

UPDATE: The Golf Channel released the following statment: "Golf Channel has been working on negotiating an agreement for nine months with a union that represents our live tournament technicians. Those efforts have not yet yielded a resolution, and we look forward to reaching a mutually agreeable contract. However, some technicians have chosen to walk off the job today. We have contingency plans in place, and will continue to deliver coverage. Thank you to our viewers for their patience."

-------

A labor dispute between Golf Channel and its live tournament technicians union will "significantly impact" today's scheduled telecasts.

The development was first reported by No Laying Up on Twitter. No immediate response was provided when GOLF.com reached out to a Golf Channel spokesperson for comment.

According to the AP, the Golf Channel has been negotiating an agreement for nine months with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union for tournament technicians such as camera and audio crew members. Union workers at Golf Channel events were walking out Sunday morning as negotiations for a new contract stalled.

Today's broadcasts include the final rounds of the PGA Tour's Sony Open and the PGA Tour Champions' Diamond Resorts Invitational as well as the second round of the Web.com's Bahamas Great Exuma Classic. The Web.com event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, the Diamond Resorts Invitational from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the Sony Open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (According to Doug Ferguson of the AP, the Sony Open will now start earlier due to the contract dispute.) The TV coverage of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic has focused primarily on the 12th, 13th and 14th holes.

A message to players in the field of the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, tweeted by No Laying Up, is below.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.