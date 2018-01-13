WATCH: Jordan Spieth drains 91-foot putt at Sony Open

By Jessica Marksbury
Saturday, January 13, 2018

Jordan Spieth's putting prowess has already become the stuff of legend, but just to make sure we haven't forgotten about his genius on the greens, he decided to pull out all the stops by draining an epic 91-foot putt during Friday's second round on Waialae Country Club's fifth hole.
 


The putt was nearly 40 feet longer than Spieth's previous PGA Tour record — a 52-footer at the Valspar Championship. Nice birdie, Jordan!

 

 

