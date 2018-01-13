WATCH: Tony Finau aces 17th, throws club in the air in Hawaii

Tony Finau celebrates his ace on the 17th hole in the third round of the 2018 Sony Open.
@PGATOUR
By Kevin Cunningham
Saturday, January 13, 2018

A lot of people think Tony Finau has a bright future on the PGA Tour, and it's more than possible that 2018 ends up being his breakthrough season. If his performance on Saturday is a sign of things to come, they might be right.

Finau arrived at the par-3 17th during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at three under for the tournament and stuck at even par for the day. But he would change that in a hurry.

Choosing eight-iron on the 173-yard hole, Finau took a mighty swipe and watched as his ball landed five yards in front of the hole and bounced once before rolling into the cup for an easy 1. After a slight delay, Finau threw his hands in the air in celebration before tossing his iron in the air, too. Watch the shot below.

More Tour & News

