False missile alarm in Hawaii gives Tour pros rude awakening Saturday

PGA Tour players are in Hawaii this week for the Sony Open, the first full-field event of the new year. The week that often doubles as a quasi-vacation for pros and their families took a scary turn Saturday morning.

Just after 8:00 a.m. local time, players, their families, spectators and everyone else in the area were disrupted by an alert on their cellphones and televisions warning of an imminent inbound missile headed in their direction.

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

The warning turned out to be a false alarm, but it took as much as a half hour for the second alert to arrive confirming that there was no threat.

With just the alert to go on, many Tour pros understandably took the warning seriously, taking cover in hotels and basements. Many of them tweeted about the experience, a sample of which you can read below.

Not your normal emergency warning. Really hope it’s just a drill pic.twitter.com/whSKtoI67M — Seamus Power (@Power4Seamus) January 13, 2018

Under mattresses in the bathtub with my wife, baby and in laws. Please lord let this bomb threat not be real. — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonFW) January 13, 2018

In a basement under hotel. Barely any service. Can you send confirmed message over radio or tv https://t.co/qHLeQSecnd — JJ Spaun (@JJSpaun) January 13, 2018

To all that just received the warning along with me this morning... apparently it was a “mistake” hell of a mistake!! Haha glad to know we’ll all be safe https://t.co/sYmuVzymaQ — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 13, 2018

Apparently this is fake...nice way to start the day! #ugh pic.twitter.com/eguGH259is — Tyrone Van Aswegen (@tvangolf) January 13, 2018