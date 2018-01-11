A Michigan golf course is one step closer to new life as marijuana processing plant

The 95-acre Southmoor Golf Club in Burton, Mich., is one step closer to being re-purposed into a commercial state-of-the-art medical marijuana facility.

According to Mlive.com, Burton planning commission members voted 5-2 in favor of re-designating 37 of the course's 95 acres as "light industrial" as opposed to "general commercial," which would allow for the construction of a $59 million "corporate cannabis park."

If all of the development's plans come to fruition, the 8,500-square foot clubhouse would become a dispensary, provisioning and processing center and central chilled water plant in the first phase of the project.

"At the end of the day, the golden age of golf courses is over," said David Boji, one of Southmoor's owners, explaining that the course has been losing money for several years. "This was the one development that we could find that an investor is willing to come in and spend $70 million to develop something in the city."