A Michigan golf course is one step closer to new life as marijuana processing plant

6:16 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: DJ is number one, Tiger's 2018 schedule
The Tour Confidential team talks about Dustin Johnson's chances of remaining world number one and Tiger Woods' tournament schedule for 2018
By Jessica Marksbury
Thursday, January 11, 2018

The 95-acre Southmoor Golf Club in Burton, Mich., is one step closer to being re-purposed into a commercial state-of-the-art medical marijuana facility.

According to Mlive.com, Burton planning commission members voted 5-2 in favor of re-designating 37 of the course's 95 acres as "light industrial" as opposed to "general commercial," which would allow for the construction of a $59 million "corporate cannabis park."

Extra Spin
At the Fore Twenty Golf Tournament, Tee Shots Aren't the Only Things Getting Smoked

If all of the development's plans come to fruition, the 8,500-square foot clubhouse would become a dispensary, provisioning and processing center and central chilled water plant in the first phase of the project.

"At the end of the day, the golden age of golf courses is over," said David Boji, one of Southmoor's owners, explaining that the course has been losing money for several years. "This was the one development that we could find that an investor is willing to come in and spend $70 million to develop something in the city."

Southmoor Golf Club's clubhouse may soon be used for an entirely different industry.

Mlive.com file photo

 

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN