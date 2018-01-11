PHOTOS: Spieth tees it up with Kelly Rohrbach, Nick Jonas at Sony pro-am

0:21 | Tour & News
Kelly Rohrbach on Her Dream Golf Foursome
Jordan Spieth was just barely one of the most famous people in his pro-am group Wednesday in Honolulu.
He was joined by model and Baywatch actress Kelly Rohrbach and pop star Nick Jonas under sunny skies at Waialae Country Club, and the three shared a round and plenty of laughs.
Rohrbach, a former college golfer, showed she still has plenty of game, too.
Check out this golf swing from @kelly_rohrbach. pic.twitter.com/UmqG9CClby— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 11, 2018
Sony open @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/7tqFRO557a— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 10, 2018
All in all, life looks pretty good for these three. Check out more photos below:
