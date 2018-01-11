Chase Koepka tied for first-round lead at SA Open

By AP NEWS
Thursday, January 11, 2018

GAUTENG, South Africa (AP) - Branden Grace and Chase Koepka shot 7-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the SA Open on Thursday.

Koepka, the younger brother of U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, was among the morning starters and set the clubhouse target by hitting an eagle and seven birdies in his third tournament of his debut season on the European Tour.

Chase Koepka lines up a putt on the 18th green during day one of the BMW South African Open Championship

Getty Images

Grace had three eagles - at Nos. 2, 8 and 15 - as he bids for a ninth European Tour title and to complete the set of wins at his native South Africa's three most prestigious events. He has already won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in 2014 and the Nedbank Golf Challenge last year, as well as the Joburg Open in 2012.

England's Chris Paisley was alone in third place after shooting 66.

