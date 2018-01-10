Late-night golf (for those on the East Coast) is back for one more week.

The Sony Open concludes the PGA Tour's Hawaii swing, and last year's champ and player of the year Justin Thomas is back to defend his title. Thomas opened with a 59 last year — becoming the youngest on Tour to ever reach the number — and cruised to a seven-shot victory to sweep the Tour's Hawaiian events. Thomas will also use a high-profile fill-in caddie this week in Jim "Bones" Mackay. His regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, is out with plantar fasciitis. Thomas's dad, Mike, caddied for him last week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Thomas is grouped with Jason Dufner and Kevin Kisner and tees off at 5:40 p.m. (ET) for his opening round on Thursday. Jordan Spieth is also in the field, and he'll tee off alongside Xander Schauffele and Daniel Berger at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Complete starting times for the first two rounds are below.

Justin Thomas opened the Sony with a 59 last year and never looked back. Getty Images

What: Sony Open

Where: Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

When: Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 11-14

Defending champion: Justin Thomas (27 under, 253)

Purse: $6.2 million ($1.116 million winner)

TV schedule (ET)

Thursday: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Round 1 tee times (ET)

No. 1 tee

12 p.m. — Danny Lee, Ryan Palmer, Colt Knost (4:40 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

12:10 p.m. — Ted Potter Jr., Michael Kim, Richy Werenski (4:50 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

12:20 p.m. — Robert Streb, John Huh, Morgan Hoffmann (5 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

12:30 p.m. — Jonas Blixt, D.A. Points, Vijay Singh (5:10 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

12:40 p.m. — Wesley Bryan, Chris Kirk, K.J. Choi (5:20 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

12:50 p.m. — Austin Cook, Cameron Smith, Luke Donald (5:30 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

1 p.m. — Russell Henley, Fabian Gomez, Peter Malnati (5:40 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

1:10 p.m. — Chad Campbell, Jason Kokrak, Tyrone Van Aswegen (5:50 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

1:20 p.m. — Troy Merritt, Ben Martin, Cameron Tringale (6 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

1:30 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Lanto Griffin, Daisuke Kataoka (6:10 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

1:40 p.m. — Tyler Duncan, Andrew Yun, John Oda (6:20 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

1:50 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Stephan Jaeger, Sam Ryder (6:30 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

4:40 p.m. — Scott Brown, Keegan Bradley, Sean O’Hair (12 p.m. p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

4:50 p.m. — Scott Piercy, Ricky Barnes, Steve Allan (12:10 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

5 p.m. — Harris English, Jamie Lovemark, Patrick Rodgers (12:20 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

5:10 p.m. — Brian Harman, Billy Hurley III, Smylie Kaufman (12:30 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

5:20 p.m. — Mac Hughes, Greg Chalmers, Tony Finau (12:40 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

5:30 p.m. — Patton Kizzire, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson (12:50 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

5:40 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Jason Dufner, Kevin Kisner (1 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

5:50 p.m. — J.J. Henry, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly (1:10 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

6 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Tom Lovelady, Zecheng Dou (1:20 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

6:10 p.m. — Sam Saunders, Tom Hoge, Nate Lashley (1:30 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

6:20 p.m. — Kyle Thompson, Xinjun Zhang, Ethan Tracy (1:40 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

6:30 p.m. — Martin Piller, Aaron Wise, Abraham Ancer (1:50 p.m. Round 2, 10th tee)

No. 10 tee

12 p.m. — Bill Haas, Steve Wheatcroft, Blayne Barber (4:40 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

12:10 p.m. — Mark Wilson, Harold Varner III, Ollie Schniderjans (4:50 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

12:20 p.m. — Jonathan Byrd, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Tway (5 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

12:30 p.m. — Vaughn Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Charles Howell III (5:10 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

12:40 p.m. — Kyle Stanley, Russell Knox, James Hahn (5:20 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

12:50 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson (5:30 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

1 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger (5:40 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

1:10 p.m. — Matt Jones, Ryan Blaum, Peter Uihlein (5:50 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

1:20 p.m. — Omar Uresti, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Harkins (6 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

1:30 p.m. — Brett Stegmaier, Matt Atkins, Tatsuya Kodai (6:10 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

1:40 p.m. — Ben Silverman, Roberto Diaz, Eric Dugas (6:20 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

1:50 p.m. — Nicholas Lindheim, Adam Schenk, Shugo Imahira (6:30 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

4:40 p.m. — Chez Reavie, Jon Curran, Dominic Bozzelli (12 p.m. p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

4:50 p.m. — Kevin Na, Whee Kim, Luke List (12:10 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

5 p.m. — Michael Thompson, Kelly Kraft, Yusaku Miyazato (12:20 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

5:10 p.m. — Aaron Baddeley, Gary Woodland, Brian Gay (12:30 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

5:20 p.m. — Brian Stuard, Sangmoon Bae, Stewart Cink (12:40 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

5:30 p.m. — Ryan Armour, Hudson Swafford, Jim Herman (12:50 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

5:40 p.m. — Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble, William McGirt (1 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

5:50 p.m. — Matt Every, John Peterson, Andrew Landry (1:10 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

6 p.m. — Jonathan Randolph, Beau Hossler, Hyung-Sung Kim (1:20 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

6:10 p.m. — Rob Oppenheim, Conrad Schindler, Satoshi Kodaira (1:30 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

6:20 p.m. — Seamus Power, Corey Conners, Gunn Yang (1:40 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)

6:30 p.m. — Brice Garnett, Keith Mitchell, Tyler Ota (1:50 p.m. Round 2, 1st tee)