Looking for a pad in Florida? Rory McIlroy's waterfront mansion is on the market (but it will cost you)

So maybe you can't swing a golf club or hit a driver like Rory McIlroy, but now you can at least buy his former home (if you have the cash).
McIlroy's waterfront mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., is on the market, but it comes with the hefty price tag of $12.9 million. The sale price also includes the vacant lot next to the house.
McIlroy bought the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 10,577-square foot home five years ago, and in 2013 he teamed with sponsor Bose to give the PGA Tour an exclusive tour inside.
A golf fan's favorite part of the property has to be the backyard, which boasts a pool and a huge synthetic putting green.
McIlroy, the four-time major champion, married Erica Stoll in April.
You can scroll through photos of the home below.
