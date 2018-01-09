Lindsey Vonn on Tiger: "I hope this latest comeback sticks"

Tiger Woods' 2018 schedule discussed
The Tour Confidential team discusses Tiger's upcoming tournament schedule and whether or not he is taking the right steps for a strong 2018.
By Dylan Dethier
Tuesday, January 09, 2018

Add Lindsey Vonn to the list of golf fans rooting for a Tiger Woods comeback.

In a Sports Illustrated piece by Tim Layden, the writer asks Vonn what it was like to date a man as "famous — and infamous" as Woods.

"I mean. . . I was in love," Vonn said. "I loved him and we're still friends. Sometimes, I wish he would have listened to me a little more, but he's very stubborn and he likes to go his own way.

"I hope this latest comeback sticks. I hope he goes back to winning tournaments."

Vonn also revealed how difficult it was to get dragged into the social media limelight with Woods.

"I had to learn to have thicker skin, right away," she said. She felt particularly violated, she said, when nude photos of the two were leaked online in August 2017.

Vonn's breakup with Woods after more than two years together was all the more difficult because of the intense spotlight, Lindsey's sister Karin told Layden. "It’s hard enough to break up with a boyfriend without having to issue a press release about it."

Check out Layden's full story here

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

.
