Chamblee calls DJ's monster drive 'greatest shot ever hit' and Twitter adamantly disagreed

0:53 | Tour & News
Dustin Johnson wins Sentry Tournament of Champions
Dustin Johnson won by eight and kicked off 2018 in a big way.
By Dylan Dethier
Monday, January 08, 2018

There's no doubt that Dustin Johnson's near-ace on the 433-yard 12th hole was the shot of the weekend.

But was it the best shot of all time?

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee seems to think so. Chamblee sent out a ranking of his top 10 Tour shots of all time Monday morning and put DJ's smash at No. 1.

Tap-in eagles are nice, after all, and it's not every day that the tournament leader drives the green from 400-plus.​ But can a tee shot from a blowout win at Kapalua get ranked above, for starters, every shot ever hit at a major championship? Chamblee even doubled down, calling it "the greatest shot ever hit."

Twitter was, well, skeptical of the claim.

Is Brandel a prisoner of the moment, or does he have a point? We'll let you watch one more time and decide for yourselves.

