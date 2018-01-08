Chamblee calls DJ's monster drive 'greatest shot ever hit' and Twitter adamantly disagreed

There's no doubt that Dustin Johnson's near-ace on the 433-yard 12th hole was the shot of the weekend.

But was it the best shot of all time?

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee seems to think so. Chamblee sent out a ranking of his top 10 Tour shots of all time Monday morning and put DJ's smash at No. 1.

My 10 favorite shots ever hit on the PGA Tour

10)Phil 2nd/13’10 Masters

9)Jones’2 Iron/18’23 USO playoff

8)Jack 16 ‘86 Masters

7)Woods 15/‘OO AT&T

6)Jack17/72USO

5)Woods 18/‘00 Can. Open

4)Palmer at 1‘60 USO

3)Worsham 18‘53 World Champ

2)Sarazen15th/‘35 Masters

1)DJ 12th‘18 TOC — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 8, 2018

Tap-in eagles are nice, after all, and it's not every day that the tournament leader drives the green from 400-plus.​ But can a tee shot from a blowout win at Kapalua get ranked above, for starters, every shot ever hit at a major championship? Chamblee even doubled down, calling it "the greatest shot ever hit."

Because L O didn’t go on to win, everyone one on my list did, which made the shots more memorable/historical. And I don’t think I’m confusing recent with great, the hardest thing to do in golf is hit it long AND straight, DJ’s shot on 12, IMO is the greatest shot ever hit. https://t.co/09mMmIEOHL — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 8, 2018

Twitter was, well, skeptical of the claim.

Brandel my friend, let me tell you about a little thing called recency bias — "Riggs" (@RiggsBarstool) January 8, 2018

Might be the most ridiculous list I've ever seen. Guy just blasted a drive and it took a massive bounce, down a hill and got lucky it stopped where it did. It makes #1? During a tournament he wins by 8! Stop — Anthony Battista (@DJAnthonyB) January 8, 2018

It bounced and rolled for 70 yards. Not like he flew a butter cut on to the green from 433. Ball catches a divot while rolling and it's not even in the green. How is Bubba's Shot at the masters not on your list? — drewby79 (@Drewby79) January 8, 2018

You’re too damn smart to think that was the greatest shot EVER hit. DJ is the best golfer in the world, but c’mon....EVER? — Rob Scherer (@RScherer6) January 8, 2018

Is Brandel a prisoner of the moment, or does he have a point? We'll let you watch one more time and decide for yourselves.