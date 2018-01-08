Billy Horschel has three style tips on how to make your outfit pop

Remember when he flat-out stole the 2014 FedEx Cup? He did it with play as fearless as his fashion choices. But Billy Horschel isn't exclusively about flash, as his keys to dressing in killer style, on-course and off, make plain. See Horschel's complete GOLF: Style issue photos HERE.

1. BUST OUT THE IRONS—AND THE IRON

"I don't see guys ironing their clothes enough. They take it out of the wrapper, and it may look okay, but you can still see the crease marks. It takes five minutes to iron your clothes. It makes them pop. It makes you just look that much more professional."

2. JUST SAY NO…TO THE WHITE BELT

"Don't wear a white belt unless you're wearing white pants. There are a lot of guys on Tour who wear some really nice clothes and look really good—and then they put on a white belt and it just doesn't work anymore. Wear a black belt. Wear a brown belt. Wear a navy belt. There are so many other different-color belts out there now. It's really transformed the belt game."

3. START LOW-KEY, THEN TAKE IT OVER THE TOP

"Off the golf course, I like to keep things simple. I'm a jeans/khakis/chinos kind of guy, with a basic white-, black-, gray-shirt type deal. But I like to add things that make this stuff pop out. I'm looking more toward the rock-star type guys, the musicians. What are they doing? They wear basics—white shirt, black shirt— but they put a leather jacket on top or a nice little colorful shoe on the bottom. It just makes everything pop a little bit."