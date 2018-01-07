WATCH: Dustin Johnson unleashes massive drive, comes inches away from ace on par 4

It's not supposed to be this easy.
Golf Channel
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, January 07, 2018

Dustin Johnson was cruising in the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and he didn't let up on the 433-yard par-4 12th.

Johnson stepped to the tee at 19 under and with a five-stroke lead when he unleashed a massive swing. Seconds earlier, on-course reporter Jim "Bones" Mackay was saying that with the wind, Johnson might have too much power for the hole and could overshoot the green.

Turns out Johnson was about three rotations away from holing it. Check out his amazing drive below.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN