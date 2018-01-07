Marc Leishman went to Topgolf, used his real name and dominated everyone

Between this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Australian PGA Championship the first weekend in December, Marc Leishman said he had hardly touched his clubs.

But he has been to a Topgolf.

Leishman, speaking to reporters after he was tied for the Tournament of Champions lead after 36 holes, said he went to a Topgolf a couple of weeks ago, which was about the extent of his practice over the last month. He then recalled a story of the first time he visited the mega entertainment venue.

"I didn't realize that there was like a leaderboard at the front desk, and I scored really high and then all of a sudden all the people turn around and I'm having a couple of beers, just having fun," he said. "And so this time it was, yeah, it was a little different. But it's fun. Good spot."

As a lifetime member at Topgolf, Leishman said he uses his real name. He was also once recognized by a golfer next to him.

"He's like, what did he say...he said, 'You're pretty good with the tools,'" Leishman said.

Leishman is tied for 12th and nine behind 54-hole leader Dustin Johnson at the Tournament of Champions, which concludes today.