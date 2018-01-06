WATCH: Dustin Johnson pitches in from 65 yards to take lead in Hawaii

Did that go in? Yes, yes it did.
Golf Channel
By Sean Zak
Saturday, January 06, 2018

New year, same DJ.

Dustin Johnson is bucking his head again at a course he knows all too well, the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Johnson began the day in the penultimate group, one shot behind Marc Leishman and Brian Harman.

By the time he finished the 12th, he was in sole possession of the lead, thanks in part to rolling in an eagle pitch from 65 yards. Moments before he made the shot, Golf Channel displayed a graphic of Johnson's success rate from various driving positions on the hole. He had made a bunch of threes, a bunch of fours and a few fives, but never a two. Never a two, until Saturday.

Check out the video of DJ’s impressive shot below.

Tour & News

