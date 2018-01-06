Everyone knows Dustin Johnson has some extreme length, and loves showing it off.

What you may not know is that the Plantation Course at Kapalua has multiple holes where that prodigious length can offer some incredible scoring opportunities.

Holes like the 398-yard par-4 6th hole that plays downhill all the way from the tee to the green. DJ knows this hole far too well and on Saturday, he took dead aim…and nearly holed out.

Check out the video below as DJ's tee ball races onto the green and nearly hits the tended pin.

Despite his extreme length, and the hole's apparent gettability, Johnson hasn't actually played it that well over the years. Johnson is just two under on the 6th, cumulatively, in his career.