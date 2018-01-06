Top Golf News of the Day 010618

Here is the latest golf news from today.
Equipment
Rain or shine ... or unbearable cold: Here's your guide to playing golf in extreme weather
Tours & News
"I'm emotional just talking about it': Jack Nicklaus enjoying grandson's first trip to the NFL playoffs
Instruction
Take a wider backswing for straighter tee shots
It's easy to get stuck transitioning from backswing to downswing. You can make your life easier, and hit many more fairways, by widening your backswing.
Equipment
Sometimes Mother Nature can be your toughest opponent on the course. Here's how to prepare for anything she throws at you.
Extra Spin
WATCH: Clemson student wins $10,000 by draining full-court putt
The full-court-putt is officially the new half-court-shot, and we may have our best one yet, courtesy of a lucky student at Clemson.
Tours & News
Jack is a renowned Miami Dolphins fan ... but not this year. He'll be in the crowd to watch his grandson make his NFL playoff debut with the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.
Tour & News
Marc Leishman, Brian Harman share lead at windy Kapalua
Marc Leishman two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 69, giving him a share of the lead with Brian Harman (68) going into the weekend on the windy Plantation Course with 15 players separated by five shots.
Instruction
The pros save strokes by ‘missing’ tee shots in the right places. You can, too.
Pros and weekend players find the rough or sand at similar frequencies. The difference off the tee lies in our big misses, which do major damage to the scorecard.