Top Golf News of the Day 010618

Saturday, January 06, 2018

Here is the latest golf news from today.

Instruction
Take a wider backswing for straighter tee shots
Equipment
Rain or shine ... or unbearable cold: Here's your guide to playing golf in extreme weather
Extra Spin
WATCH: Clemson student wins $10,000 by draining full-court putt
Tours & News
"I'm emotional just talking about it': Jack Nicklaus enjoying grandson's first trip to the NFL playoffs
Instruction
The pros save strokes by ‘missing’ tee shots in the right places. You can, too.
Instruction
Eliminate your slice by unlocking the secret of the left wrist
Equipment
Yo, Gear Guy! Should I take off my watch and sunglasses when I play, and what are the most intriguing new clubs of 2018?

More Tour & News

