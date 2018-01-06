Jim 'Bones' Mackay to caddie for Justin Thomas at Sony Open

One of the best caddies ever caddying for the reigning POY? Next week should be fun.
Getty Images
By Sean Zak
Saturday, January 06, 2018

Justin Thomas's father caddied for him Saturday because his regular caddie Jimmy Johnson is laid up resting from an injury.

With all due respect to Mike Thomas, Justin's next caddie will be an upgrade. Next week at the Sony Open, which Thomas won last season, his caddie will be Jim "Bones" Mackay, the former caddie for Phil Mickelson, according to Todd Lewis of Golf Channel.

While the move is expected to be temporary, it is nonetheless interesting. Bones has not caddied since parting ways with Mickelson last year, and has been working as an on-course reporter for Golf Channel and NBC. Meanwhile, Thomas is coming off a Player of the Year campaign in 2017.

One of the best players in the world paired with one of the best caddies in the game seems like a pretty decent patchwork pairing for the time being. If only Mickelson was teeing it up next week himself.

