A Round With Rascal Flatts

We're drinking Transfusions!

Jay DeMarcus: You can recover with it, or start the party. They call it a "Confusion" here in Nashville. [Laughs] Drink a lot of them, and you're going to be really confused. It's grape juice, ginger ale, and vodka. They go down really easy, as you can tell.

It is delicious. But let's talk about your golf games. Two of the three of you are avid players. How did you get into the game?

Joe Don Rooney: My dad introduced me to the game when I was nine or 10 years old. Then he taught me music. I've always felt that the two have a lot in common, especially when it comes to tempo and timing. Jay and I play a lot. But Gary's the guy who comes once a year and dusts us. [Laughs]

You guys performed at the Solheim Cup this year. Do you follow the pro game?

DeMarcus: Yeah, absolutely. We have a lot of friends on the Tour, so we always watch the tournaments. It also gives us wonderful opportunities to participate in events. We played [at the Bird's Nest at the Waste Management Open] out in Arizona last year. It's always fun to hang with the pros and support golf. It's the greatest game in the world.

Joe Don, what would you say is the best part of everybody's game?

Rooney: Gary's got a real natural move, and obviously doesn't have to practice much at all, or even play much. But he's an athlete. Jay and I probably work harder at golf. But I'd say that I putt pretty well. The short game is Jay's strength.

DeMarcus: It's still a constant struggle for me.

Any favorite courses?

DeMarcus: Firestone sticks out as one of my favorites. Augusta, obviously. We've played it a couple times. There are a few places that we frequent, because we have friends in different cities. Dallas National is a great place, and so is Whisper Rock in Scottsdale.

Rooney: I've probably played about 60 of the Top 100 courses. We played Merion right after our buddy Justin Rose won his U.S. Open.

Is there anything left on your golf bucket lists?

DeMarcus: I've yet to have my first hole-in-one. I've come close a few times, within an inch or so. But none of them have fallen yet.

Rooney: If I had more time to really work on my game, I'd love to do a Monday qualifier for some Web.com event. That's a pie-in-the-sky thing, but it'd be amazing. Steph Curry got a sponsor's exemption. I would love to be able to do that at one point, just to see what it feels like.

Gary LeVox: Mine? Just to caddy for Joe Don when he plays in the Web.com event. [Laughs] Actually, I'd really just like to have, from tee box to green, a solid round all the way through. Because there's nothing worse than having a great drive, and a great second shot, and then getting around the green and falling apart. Just putting it all together for more than one hole would be great.

DeMarcus: And therein lies the great mystery of golf.