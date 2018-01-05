Rickie Fowler played in an untucked Hawaiian shirt and Twitter freaked out

In case you haven’t heard, Rickie Fowler played the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in an untucked Hawaiian shirt.

Regardless of how you feel about Rickie’s style, one thing is for sure: From flat brims to high tops to all-orange ensembles, he is always a part of the fashion conversation.

Well, there was quite the conversation about his style Thursday evening. Reactions on Twitter were mixed, but many applauded Rickie’s sartorial savvy:

Rickie Fowler with the untucked shirt today — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 4, 2018

Rickie Fowler rocking the untucked Hawaiian shirt in a PGA tour event. Give this man the trophy already. pic.twitter.com/ajxGp01uAC — Austin Butler (@TheButtman69) January 5, 2018

Golf season has officially started in Hawaii and Rickie Fowler has my new favorite golf shirt on. #untucked. — Jim Paschal (@eddiepasch) January 4, 2018

.@dopez24 @RickBrown123 @Mick239 I’m all in on Rickie Fowler’s Hawaiian shirt golf attire. I can’t wait to unbutton that bad boy and go belly out this summer. pic.twitter.com/HhWRxyyS7C — Bologna (@PeterFonseca) January 5, 2018

Rickie Fowler, what a lad!! Shirt untucked! Welcome to 2018 golf #PGATour #TournamentOfChampions — Nathan Cole (@17_Hammie_LUFC) January 4, 2018

Diggin Rickie Fowler’s shirt — Monarch of Moisy Mire (@KillianMay) January 4, 2018

Others were not so impressed.

Rickie Fowler forgot to tuck in his shirt this morning. I thought he had manners? — BHooverMU (@BHoover_NEOH) January 4, 2018

Rickie Fowler is playing in a untucked shirt the week he’s named the best mannered person in the world. Does Cotillion have take backs? #TuckInYourShirt — Rob Sievers (@SportsEsquire) January 5, 2018

Rickie Fowler what kind of shirt is that!!!!!??? — Joshua Butterfield (@JoshButterfield) January 4, 2018

Rickie Fowler's awesome, but the untucked shirt is unprofessional — Palmer Van Tuyl (@PalmerTheGolfer) January 5, 2018

Why is Rickie Fowler playing golf with his shirt untucked? — Simpy (@Simpy82) January 5, 2018

Rickie Fowler looks like a bum with his shirt untucked today. #SentryTournamentofChampions #PGATour — Chris Kaufman (@christhekaufman) January 4, 2018

Oh, and about that shirt: it’s a part of Puma’s “Aloha” collection, which was inspired by Rickie’s grandfather’s Japanese heritage. If you look closely, you can see that golf clubs are incorporated in the shirt’s pattern.

Variations of the print are also featured on an assortment of items, including a polo, T-shirt, shorts and shoes. The Aloha Woven Golf Shirt Rickie wore on Thursday is $75, and the entire collection is available for purchase here.