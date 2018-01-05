Rickie Fowler played in an untucked Hawaiian shirt and Twitter freaked out

Can Rickie Fowler win a major championship?
Another win for Rickie Fowler has the Tour Confidential team examining why he hasn't won a major title yet.
By Jessica Marksbury
Friday, January 05, 2018

In case you haven’t heard, Rickie Fowler played the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in an untucked Hawaiian shirt.

Regardless of how you feel about Rickie’s style, one thing is for sure: From flat brims to high tops to all-orange ensembles, he is always a part of the fashion conversation.

Well, there was quite the conversation about his style Thursday evening. Reactions on Twitter were mixed, but many applauded Rickie’s sartorial savvy:

Others were not so impressed.

Oh, and about that shirt: it’s a part of Puma’s “Aloha” collection, which was inspired by Rickie’s grandfather’s Japanese heritage. If you look closely, you can see that golf clubs are incorporated in the shirt’s pattern.

Variations of the print are also featured on an assortment of items, including a polo, T-shirt, shorts and shoes. The Aloha Woven Golf Shirt Rickie wore on Thursday is $75, and the entire collection is available for purchase here.

Courtesy of Puma

Courtesy of Puma

