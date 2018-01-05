Michelle Wie is the Most Stylish Woman in Golf

Michelle Wie has lived a good portion of her young life under the searing glare of the spotlight. Luckily for the Hawaii native, the spotlight — or any light, really — suits her. Wie, 28, first entered the realm of public consciousness as a precociously talented pre-teen, qualifying for the U.S. Women's Amateur Pub Links at the tender age of 10. She hit phenom status by her mid-teens, contending in LPGA majors while receiving coveted sponsor's exemptions to men's Tour events. But never did Wie glow brighter than in the summer of 2014, when she finally made good on the promise of her youth by winning the U.S. Women's Open.

Through it all, Michelle has remained, well, Michelle. She's dyed her hair virtually every color of the rainbow, including, interestingly enough, the color "rainbow" itself, for the 2015 Evian Championship. ("My favorite hair I've ever done," Wie says.) She doesn't just follow trends, she starts them. (Those high-top golf sneakers? Her idea.) Michelle expertly toes the line between uber-femme (with short hemlines and racerback tops) and athletic functionality (UV-protective shirts and performance fabrics).

PHOTOS: Michelle Wie, The Most Stylish Woman in Golf

"I have Nike to thank for making me look so good on the course," she says. "If I'm not comfortable, then I don't feel good. And then I don't feel pretty." Oh, if we all had it so Wiesy.

Check out a few of the photos from our shoot with Wie below, and view her entire gallery here.

