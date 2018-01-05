The Most Stylish People in Golf: Dustin Johnson

WHAT'S THE ONE THING YOU SHOULD NEVER WEAR ON THE COURSE?

"I'm not big on bright colors. I don't like yellow or orange. I keep it pretty tame. I travel with probably 12 shirts. I like all shades of blue."

DOES PAULINA EVER WEIGH IN ON WHAT YOU WEAR?

"I think I do well enough where she doesn't have to. Besides, I wear the same thing pretty much all the time."

YOUR FAVORITE ACCESSORY IS…?

"Shoes. I travel with seven or eight pairs of sneakers and four pairs of golf shoes. I love all the Adidas shoes: the golf shoes, the NMDs. I like the new Adicross for chilling, like when I'm home practicing."

TUXEDO OR SWEATS?

"I think I'm very stylish, but most of the time when I'm off the course I'm wearing gym clothes."