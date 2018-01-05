Adam Scott is the Most Stylish Man in Golf

When our editorial team first broached the idea of devoting an issue of GOLF to the most stylish men and women in the game, our thoughts immediately turned to the cover: Who'd be our star? Turns out, it was an easy question to answer. Adam Scott, 37, has been making a fashion name for himself both on and off the course since the beginning of the new millennium. He wears his clothes with an air of casual elegance that's admired by both men and women (being tall, dark and handsome also doesn't hurt). Like most pros, Scott has established clothing partnerships over the years to craft his Thursday-Sunday looks.

In 2013, he joined forces with Japanese retailer Uniqlo, marking the first time the brand had ever partnered with a pro golfer. (Coincidentally — or maybe not — Scott won the Masters during his first week as a Uniqlo global brand ambassador.) In the years since, the partnership has been — excuse the pun — a perfect fit.

PHOTOS: Adam Scott, The Most Stylish Man in Golf

"My style has morphed a little bit as I've learned the Uniqlo range of clothing," Scott says. "I really like that Uniqlo has so many solid pieces that everyone could like — things that work both inside and outside the ropes. There's something for everybody there." The result? Timeless good looks reminiscent of James Dean, whose iconic photo inspired this issue's cover.

Regardless of how he's dressed, Scott shines.

Check out a few of the photos from our shoot with Scott below, and view his entire gallery here.

MATTHEW SALACUSE / NEW YORK, NY

