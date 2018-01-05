Adam Scott graces cover of GOLF's inaugural Style Issue

When our editorial team first broached the idea of devoting an issue of GOLF to the most stylish men and women in the game, our thoughts immediately turned to the cover: Who would be the face of our new franchise?

Often decisions like these can take weeks or even months. This one was a no-brainer.

Adam Scott, 37, has been blazing a fashionable trail both on and off the course since the beginning of the new millennium, earning him the title of the most stylish man in golf. And the most fashionable woman? The ever-trendy and exuberant Michelle Wie, who would have made for just as stunning a cover subject.

From the game's earliest days, the clothes golfers put on their backs have been buzzed about almost as much as the clubs they put in their bags. It's true, there have been hiccups along the way, including Ian Poulter in a gold lame shirt and chocolate brown slacks, and Sergio Garcia in canary yellow from head toe, and, of course, WWJDW — what wouldn't John Daly wear? But today, perhaps more than ever, it seems the pros have taken their fashion games to new heights, inside the ropes and out.

Awaiting you in this special February issue of GOLF (and all week on GOLF.com) are many of the game's top players as you've never seen them before — plus loads of tips about apparel, accessories, grooming and much more. Enjoy!